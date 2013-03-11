A Team with an Absent Manager
Built-up as the greatest side to ever be assembled. But it’s been a strange season for the mighty Barcelona.
After relinquishing last season’s league crown to Jose Mourinho and his Galaticos, the new man at the helm Tito Vilanova sought to quickly regain it. Mission accomplished at Christmas with an unassailable lead which stretched to 17 points at one point being achieved.
However, it has all turned sour since then since Tito has been in New York recovering from cancer treatment. His assistant Jordi Roura, once sacked at Hospitalet in the third tier of Spanish football, has looked lost and helpless. It is awful timing to put someone so under qualified in that position during the most important stage of the season especially when they have no ambitions themselves of upgrading from Assistant. Tito could be back in the dugout by April, but the season may already be over at that stage.
This brings us on to this week’s Champions League second leg fixture with Milan. Two down without an away goal to their name, it looks an enormous challenge to overturn one of the form sides in Europe and who defensively looked organized and tight in the first leg.
The old notion of “if anyone can do it Barca can” was true to an extent but not now. The Barca of two years ago was probably the most eye-dropping of the modern era. That night at Wembley they almost literally blew Manchester United away. Even Sir Alex Ferguson, who came up against the great Juve, Madrid and Milan teams of the Champions League era, stated so. Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets were sublime, Villa and Pedro were experiencing some of their best football in their careers, and Pique was actually a world class defender, not the clumsy confused one we see these days. Messi was, well, Messi.
Now? The defence is a bombscare highlighted by the fact they have not kept a clean sheet in the 13 matches before the two goal win against Deportivo on Saturday evening. Puyol is ageing and doesn’t appear to recover from injuries with great speed, while Pique appears to be more immature than he was during his Old Trafford days. Guardolia was not happy with his fitness and social life last year, and was dropped for crucial games. It looks doubtful if Pique has taken any advice from past or current coaches.
In midfield Xavi is experiencing the similar difficulties to his captain. In recent games the sharpness and control has looked as bad as it ever has been. Known as one of the greatest passers of all time, it is worrying that the skill you are lauded over is becoming a weakness.
In the final third, well Messi is still Messi and some, but apart from he, who is providing help in the goalscoring stakes? Not Pedro and Alexis Sanchez is more concerned with trying to win penalties than having a pop at goal. Villa, it is widely accepted, has to play more often. This is a guy who will guarantee you anywhere between 20-30 goals a season, but appears to have been frozen out the picture the last 18 months stretching prior to his leg break in December 2011.
Of course anything can happen in football. They still have excellent players who are capable of winning any football match. Confidence and momentum, however, is everything in sport and Barca do not have this after the back to back defeats in the Classicos, the first leg loss at the San Siro and their general performances in La Liga.
Defeat, if as expected, will bring an end to the season for Barcelona in mid-March. 3 months of uncompetitive football is not something the Camp Nou is used to. It will, however, give them more time to study and analyse these weaknesses and plan properly to implement their obsessive, yet highly improbable, task of creating perfection.