All Quiet on Scottish Football’s Reconstruction
League reconstruction has been a hot topic in Scottish football since the tail end of last year, but all talk of it been rushed through to next season has surprisingly stagnated.
In January many SPL owners and the now discredited CEO, Neil Doncaster, of the body were telling us of a real appetite for change and this new set-up of 12-12-18 was going to transform the landscape of the game here. A new dawn was about to arise.
It is rare for a body to rush through proposals as early as the next season, but then again not many organisations are as desperate as the one here. Without a sponsor, and the risk of losing SKY as a major broadcaster since the financial suicidal decision to kick Rangers to the fourth tier, all means a slow lingering death awaits.
There are little doubts the financial impact to the top clubs would be disastrous if something is not in place for next season. It was, though, their own self-interest that put them in such a precarious position in the first place.
David Longmuir, the CEO of the SFL, made an interesting comment published in some of the Sunday rags today. He stated that the SFL teams need to decide sharpish whether 12-12-18 or a 12-12-10-10 is more beneficial to them.
So from a 12-10-10-10 to basically adding two new clubs in the second tier is the new radical proposal that seems likely to get the green light. The only difference to the existing set-up would be the ridiculous play-off system being introduced which will cause there to be three leagues of eight for about one third of the season. This is a system that has been tried and abandoned already in Austria and Switzerland little over a decade ago.
Another flaw would be adding in two new teams. One: There are too many clubs in Scottish football already. Two: These two new clubs will have to apply, be accepted into the league. Since we are already well into March, this is cutting it a bit fine.
It is easy to criticise, especially when blogging, but there aren’t many positives from a fan’s perspective, and the clubs have already set a precedent last summer over listening to their fans as they are the ‘lifeblood of the club’.
Neil Doncaster, it was revealed recently, received a 16.5% increase in salary last year, taking his compensation to £200,000 basic. It is of little wonder why he is desperately holding on to this position by coming up with such confusing schemes.