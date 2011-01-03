Celtic’s Old Firm win throws title race wide open
Celtic’s victory over Rangers in the New Year’s Old Firm derby suddenly poses some serious questions that need to be answered about the destiny of the SPL title.
While everything had appeared to be going all so smoothly for the champions, with Celtic anything but consistent in the month of December, most observers had already made their minds up that 3 in a row was already in the bag.
It’s amazing that one result can swiftly change public opinion, with Celtic now right back in the race. Not only them, but it is hard to ignore the possible threat of Hearts, who are now only three points behind Rangers, albeit having played two more games. Jim Jefferies’ squad is also big enough to cope with the inevitable injuries and suspensions a demanding 38 game season will bring.
However, Walter Smith’s side should not be discounted after one abject performance. They have been through the course of a full season before and know what it takes to push through the finishing line. There are, of course, reservations whether his thin bread squad can cope with the forthcoming fixture pile up in the next few months. An extended European run in this year’s Europa League will dent their SPL chances. It did in 2008 and it should again. This is the sad truth success brings.
It is important Walter Smith adds to his squad in this January transfer and if he can’t then prioritising is of great importance. The league, obviously, is number one on the list, and Europe is always a great adventure and challenge for one of the Old Firm. However, can the same be said of the two domestic cups? It is difficult to imagine any Rangers side not taking a competition seriously, but a chance of qualifying for the lucrative Champions League again next season is a slightly more exciting prospect. The financial ramifications are far too damning to ignore.
Everyone connected with Celtic will naturally be delighted with only their second victory at Ibrox in five years. There has been much criticism coming Neil Lennon’s way recently, most of it justified especially after drawing three consecutive home matches.
The Old Firm win will give his squad some much needed self belief that they can go all the way and challenge Rangers to the end. A four point lead this stage, albeit having played two games more, is a great position to be in and they can really strengthen their grip on top spot by going on a run of victories in the remaining winter months. This is what the Parkhead faithful will be hoping for, and if a win at the home of your rivals can’t push you on to some good form, then nothing can.
Perhaps only bringing on a couple of players in he transfer window, instead of repeating the last few windows and signing masses of unknowns, will help bring stability, not insecurity?
Lennon needs to get it right this window. Either way, it’s going to be an exciting end to the season with not only two but three teams all vying it out to be Scotland champions for 2011.