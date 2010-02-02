Another window over, and no one in for Rangers.
Another transfer window winds up, and Rangers appear to have weakened rather than strengthen their already modest squad.
The departure of Pedro Mendes and Jerome Rothen gave the fans some hope that new faces would arrive before last night’s deadline. Sadly, this was not the case, and it will now be two years this summer since we bought a player – Maurice Edu for £2 million in August 2008.
This is a depressing statistic, but is hardly surprising considering the financial hardship created by owner Sir David Murray. He has stripped the club bare, and it is left to the heartless bankers of Lloyds Group to get their £31 million back from the club.
The way they are doing this seems to be by downsizing every transfer window. Last January they tried to sell one top player, which looked to be Kris Boyd, but thankfully he rejected the move. Despite a remarkable SPL title in May, and with it the jackpot from Champions League revenue, Rangers lost around 10 players, mainly fringe one’s I may add.
Now the most recent transfer window has seen further cut backs, as mentioned above. The only player to arrive in all this time is Jerome Rothen on loan, but he has since moved to Turkey after an uninspiring stay.
For the moment, it is frustrating being a Rangers fan, especially when you look across the city and see that Robbie Keane has signed for Celtic for the rest of the season. He will be on wages of around £65 thousand a week, and they have spent numerous amounts of money on other players. Although not at his peak, Keane is still a good player and will not find it too difficult to score in the SPL.
The saving grace right now is they are still 10 points behind, with a game in hand, and they have the problem of trying to get nearly a full team settled and playing together straight away. If they can’t, then Rangers should be consistent enough to capture 2 in a row.
Another plus is Tony Mowbray appears to be out of his depth. His ramblings to the media show a man failing to deal with the pressure.
However, even with all these new signings, it does not make the likes of Motherwell and St Johnstone any stronger. These are the teams Rangers will be playing, and we only face Celtic twice. Celtic may now be stronger and might not drop as many cheap points, but they have to put a long winning run together to stay in touch. If Rangers can win the Old Firm game at Ibrox at the end of the month, it will go a long way to determine the outcome of the title.
One thing we do seem to have is a great team spirit, which helps to win points when seemingly impossible. Celtic, on the other hand, will not have this yet, and are unlikely to until their players gel and form relationships.
I still think Rangers will win the league, but it will be far tougher than I imagined. While, before, only a fool could say we had already won it, I was as confident as I could have possibly been at this time of the season. Now it is going to be a huge battle, and the old saying of taking each game at a time is more appropriate than ever.
Even if we do secure title number 53 in May, the close season is a worry for the bears. A takeover is vital before then, or we may see further asset stripping from the bank. If Lloyds are still in full control, you can bet your mortgage on Bougherra and McGregor leaving with no adequate replacements found. Boyd, Beasley, Novo and Broadfoot are all out of contract in the summer as well, and they are likely to leave because of the refusal of Donald Muir to sanction new deals.
Where would this leave Rangers?
Well, Celtic would easily run away with the league because we would be full of journey man players added by even more youngsters. The likes of Fleck, Wilson and co appear to have massive futures ahead of them in the game, but it is asking way too much of them to step up to the plate and challenge for the title.
This is a worry for all connected with the club, and it makes a buyer so important before then. Right now, I cannot see one. I keep on hearing stories from the media and those supposedly ‘in the know’ that we are close to a consortium buyout, but I have been hearing this for months and nothing appears on the agenda.
I really hope I am wrong, as it is worrying times for Rangers in the long term. I really don’t know what we will have left at the start of the next season. If we fail to take advantage of our position this year, and lose the Champions League money, it could get a lot worse.
Still, as bad as it gets, I would much rather have this than waking up for a day wearing the green and white.
