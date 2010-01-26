Murray inches closer to greatness.

Andy Murray’s victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open not only earned him his third Grand Slam semi final, but it showed his main rivals that he is back, better than before.

The way he outplayed the Spaniard for much of the match was a joy to behold, and there can be no excuses of an injured Nadal, as the defending champion was never dominant in this sluggish affair.

Nadal’s injury problems are a blow to not only himself, but to the tennis world. He has the knees of a 40 year old and it is a reasonable assertion to make that he may never reach the giddy heights of 2008.

That, though, is for another day. Murray, on this evidence alone, looks a far more complete player and perhaps most importantly, fitter and stronger.

The Scot’s strengths have always been his movement around the court, the ability to mix up his game and he has arguably the greatest return of serve on the tour. Criticism has been labelled at his poor second serve and his lack of aggression on court. It is clear the amount of gym work during the off season has been intense as Murray looks far more destructive with the ball and he was able to match Nadal’s strength like he never has done before.

It was suggested to me by a friend during the match that Nadal looks around 10% less powerful than he used to. In reality, however, Murray appears to be 10% more commanding, and he has caught up with the giants of the game.

The second serve looks be a bit deeper and does not allow his opponent free swing at the ball. It will take time for it to finally be of what is required at this level, but it is making steady progress.

The most impressive aspect of Murray’s game in the quarter final match-up was to play the big points brilliantly. During key points, whether a break point down, or in the second set tie break, he was able to hammer down that ace or punch that forehand down the line. This is what he needs to keep up if he is to win his maiden slam this year.

Now, onto Cilic, and Murray has a fantastic opportunity to reach the final in Melbourne. The Croat has just faced three, five set matches in a row, including an epic win over Andy Roddick. Or a better statistic, Cilic has played 22 sets compared to Murray’s mere 14 and a bit. The fitness will surely be with Murray and Cilic could justifiably be fatigued.

Cilic also has the ability to go in spells where nothing is going to plan. His game is inconsistent, which explains his underachieving world ranking of number 14. He has though, the potential to be unstoppable, which Murray will be fully aware of after their clash in the U.S Open last year, where Cilic won in straight sets. Murray may have had a wrist injury, but, in truth, he was outplayed in every department, and if he is to emerge victorious, considerable improvement is required.

Murray is the favourite to do so and on his showing versus Nadal, he now looks like a Grand Slam champion. All that is missing is a trophy to accompany his new found game and belief.