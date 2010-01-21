Should he stay or should he go?
The revelation that Kris Boyd is considering contract offers from Aston Villa and Birmingham will have shocked Rangers fans, but it is the reality they face.
Boyd only has six months left on his contract, and despite an offer originally being placed by the club’s Chief Executive Martin Bain, that deal is said to have been vetoed by Lloyds bank, who appear to be running the club.
This is the most important contract of Kris Boyd’s career and it is one he must give serious consideration too. He has a young family and they must be his priority when weighing up his options. If Rangers are not in a financial position to offer him a new deal, then he has to look at other options available to him.
The offer from the Premiership clubs will surely be worth more than he will ever receive from the Scottish champions, but you get the feeling with Boyd that money is not his focus point.
Rangers are likely to be his first choice and if he can get the reported £18,000 a week deal that was reported, then he could extend his stay in Glasgow. But the Ayrshire man has to consider what is best for his career as well. Rangers haven’t bought anyone in 18 months and their financial restraints are well known. Does he hold out until, or if, a new owner comes in and waits to see what their future plans are for the club? If he does this, he runs the risk of losing the contract offers from the Birmingham clubs. Rangers may not have been bought over by the summer and could still be in exactly the same position.
Boyd will always score goals, so he will be playing for a more than decent club next season. But now, he has to weigh up the possibility of developing himself as a player at a higher standard and earning more money, to playing for his boyhood team and living dream. It is probably the most important decision in his entire career and one that will not be easy to make.
Hey stewart, brilliant blog. I think boyd shld most definatly stay. He would b a massive blow to rangers title asperations if he left. Hes a consistant prolific goalscorer, scoring 40+ per season. In my opinion rangers couldnt replace boyd for 10million. People critisize him for not scoring in the big games and his work rate. I dnt believe he shld b critisized on either of these points. You get 3 points for scoring against and beating celtic as you do get scoring and beating likes of motherwell and falkirk. I also think his workrate has improved dramatically as he looks for flick ons and links up well with his striking partner kenny miller, setting him up often and letting him go on a goalscoring run of his own. I think rangers should keep boyd at all costs and they shld do this by offloading jerome rothen and then offering boyd his 18k wage taking boyds contract up to 36k a week.