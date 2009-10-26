Murray has brought Rangers to the brink of financial ruin
Despite denial from the bank, it does appear that Lloyds Banking Group are now in charge of the day-to-day running of Rangers FC.
That was the exact words of Walter Smith in his post match interview on Saturday and the press reports since then have confirmed this. Lloyds have even placed their man Donald Muir on the board and he is effectively in control.
Make no doubts about it, Rangers find themselves in a very serious position. Administration is now a genuine possibility if no new owner is found within the next few months. The bank have even loosely threatened such a scenario will happen if the remaining members of the board do not lie down to their demands.
So the question has to be asked, how has a massive institution like Rangers, who have fifty thousand paying customers every week, been left in such a dire financial mess? Look no further than to point the finger at their owner for the last twenty years – Sir David Murray. The evidence against him is damming and there has to be very few people left who believe he has been good for Rangers.
When Rangers won nine in a row everything was going well, they were one of the biggest clubs in the world and could match the spending of anyone. Murray liked to boast about his and Rangers wealth which culminated in allowing Dick Advocaat to outlay over £50 million in transfers and a new £14 million training ground. It was only in 2003, when debts soared to around £80 million, did Murray find his first doubters. £80 million in the red is a huge sum and the gross mismanagement on his behalf and was the first sign of negligence that we would witness many more times in the next six years.
So what was Murray’s response to the financial failure he created? He stepped down as chairman and let John McClelland take the flak. Nothing better than jumping ship when it’s all going wrong eh? Since then and the treble winning team of 2003, Rangers fortunes on the pitch began to reflect what was happening of it. One title in the next five years allowed Celtic to dominate which was only halted last May when Walter Smith finally wrestled the championship back. That was so important as it meant guaranteed Champions League football and with it excess of £10 million income. Without that, who knows where Rangers would be now.
Today Rangers find themselves £30 million overdrawn and the bank has finally pulled the plug, demanding the majority of it back. Murray does not have that kind of money anymore and has again taken a step back from the club, although this time it appears he was forced to do so by Lloyds. His company Murray International holdings has huge debts and rumours are surrounding Edinburgh’s financial district that some of the companies within MIH may be forced into administration soon. Financially Murray has made a lot of costly mistakes and it appears they are finally catching up with him.
There is more to his bad ownership of Rangers than just financial. We have heard so many promises from Murray, what he is going to do and how he will do it. Remember the ‘moonbeams’ comments after he had secured Paul Le Guen as manager in 2006? This along with massive stadium redevelopment and a super casino at Ibrox proved just to be smoke and mirrors. We heard nothing about it after his revelations to the media. It is not unreasonable for Rangers fans to think they have been lied to by Murray.
Hugh Adam worked for Rangers for more than two decades and was able to see first hand what Murray was like as a business man and as a person. He wrote back in 2003:
“David tends to only appoint toadies and didn’t like the fact I was not prepared to be one. This is one of his weaknesses as an executive. Another is the fact that he is simply not an astute businessman. Rather, he is an impresario, a showman, what might be termed a buyer and seller, this extending even as far as the manner in which he has sold himself and his club through a willing media”.
That is a good summary of Murray and one that has been largely ignored by the popular press and many Rangers fans, who dared not to see the actions and possible consequences of their Chairman. He is quick to defend any negative publicity about himself but largely ignores it when it relates to Rangers, or their fans. True, sometimes the supporters do not help themselves but there are occasions when the club should come out and back them. This is what Celtic and their Chief Executive Peter Lawwell do consistently.
Even ignoring what is written above, Rangers have never had a long-term plan while Murray has been at the helm. They have gone from season to season of downsizing with no real business structure or cohesion about the decisions they make. Any profitable business should have a structure and long-term ambitions because how else do you attract shareholders to invest?
Reports suggest South African businessman Dave King is looking to buy the club either on his own or as part of a consortium. That has to be good news for Rangers but there are many stumbling blocks before it can happen, like the asking price and due diligence. King can be the saviour of Rangers like Fergus McCann was to Celtic all these years ago.
Murray’s time and influence looks to be over as the bank have taken full control over his investment. His legacy will not be of nine in a row, a UEFA Cup final or a first class training ground, but off financial ruin and possibly administration. Quite simply Rangers FC are in a worse position now than they were when he bought them twenty years ago.